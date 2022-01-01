Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9980XE or Core i9 12900K: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 9980XE with 18-cores against the 3.2 GHz i9 12900K with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12900K and 9980XE
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980XE
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Around 2.67 GB/s (3%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
  • Newer - released 3-years and 1-month later
  • 82% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2049 vs 1126 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 9980XE – 125 vs 165 Watt
  • More than 16° C higher critical temperature
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980XE
17893
Core i9 12900K +54%
27598
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980XE
32144
Core i9 12900K +28%
41032
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980XE
17335
Core i9 12900K +5%
18151
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9980XE and i9 12900K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 October 27, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Skylake Alder Lake-S
Model number i9-9980XE i9-12900K
Socket LGA-2066 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 18 16
Threads 36 24
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 5.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 32x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 14MB (shared)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 30MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 165 W 125 W
Max. temperature 84°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1550 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 16
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 32
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 9980XE
n/a
Core i9 12900K
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 79.47 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9980XE official page Intel Core i9 12900K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 44 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 12900K or i9 9980XE?
