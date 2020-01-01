Intel Core i9 9980XE vs i9 7980XE
We compared two 18-core desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i9 9980XE against the 2.6 GHz i9 7980XE. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980XE
- Newer - released 1 year later
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 7980XE
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9980XE +3%
456
443
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980XE +14%
8704
7656
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9980XE +4%
2573
2471
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980XE +8%
31349
29142
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9980XE +1%
1133
1119
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980XE +2%
15216
14855
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|September 25, 2017
|Launch price
|1979 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i9-9980XE
|i9-7980XE
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|18
|18
|Threads
|36
|36
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|165 W
|Max. temperature
|84°C
|94°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|79.47 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9980XE official page
|Intel Core i9 7980XE official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|44
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
