Intel Core i9 9980XE vs i9 9900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i9 9980XE with 18-cores against the 3.5 GHz i9 9900X with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980XE
- Has 8 physical cores more
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900X
- More than 8 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
456
458
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980XE +64%
8704
5301
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2573
2566
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980XE +46%
31349
21434
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9980XE +1%
1133
1126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980XE +64%
15216
9260
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|October 8, 2018
|Launch price
|1979 USD
|989 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i9-9980XE
|i9-9900X
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|18
|10
|Threads
|36
|20
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|165 W
|Max. temperature
|84°C
|92°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9980XE official page
|Intel Core i9 9900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|44
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
