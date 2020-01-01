Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium G4400 or Celeron G3930: what's better?

Intel Pentium G4400 vs Celeron G3930

Intel Pentium G4400
Intel Pentium G4400
VS
Intel Celeron G3930
Intel Celeron G3930

We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Pentium G4400 against the 2.9 GHz Celeron G3930. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between G3930 and G4400
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4400
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Celeron G3930
  • Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
  • Consumes up to 6% less energy than the Pentium G4400 – 51 vs 54 Watt
  • Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium G4400 +12%
2001
Celeron G3930
1781
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4400 +13%
2558
Celeron G3930
2272
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium G4400 and Celeron G3930

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 1, 2015 January 3, 2017
Launch price 64 USD 42 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Kaby Lake
Model number G4400 G3930
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 510 Intel HD Graphics 610

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 2 2
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 2.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 29x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 54 W 51 W
Max. temperature - 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium G4400 official page Intel Celeron G3930 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron G3930 or Pentium G4400?
