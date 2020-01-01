Intel Pentium G4400 vs Celeron G3930
We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Pentium G4400 against the 2.9 GHz Celeron G3930. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4400
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Celeron G3930
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Consumes up to 6% less energy than the Pentium G4400 – 51 vs 54 Watt
- Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium G4400 +12%
2001
1781
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4400 +13%
2558
2272
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium G4400 +27%
815
641
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4400 +75%
1509
864
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|64 USD
|42 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|G4400
|G3930
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 510
|Intel HD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|2
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|54 W
|51 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium G4400 official page
|Intel Celeron G3930 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
