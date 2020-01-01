Intel Pentium G4400 vs Celeron G4900
We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Pentium G4400 against the 3.1 GHz Celeron G4900. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4400
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Celeron G4900
- Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
- Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium G4400 +5%
2001
1908
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4400 +8%
2558
2379
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium G4400 +6%
815
771
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4400 +6%
1509
1420
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|64 USD
|42 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|G4400
|G4900
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 510
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|2
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|54 W
|54 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium G4400 official page
|Intel Celeron G4900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1