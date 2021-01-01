Intel Pentium G4400 vs Celeron G5920
We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Pentium G4400 against the 3.5 GHz Celeron G5920. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4400
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 7% less energy than the Celeron G5920 – 54 vs 58 Watt
Advantages of Intel Celeron G5920
- Newer - released 4-years and 9-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Around 7.5 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
n/a
366
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2013
Celeron G5920 +6%
2127
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2561
Celeron G5920 +11%
2840
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1141
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2141
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|64 USD
|52 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|G4400
|G5920
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 510
|Intel UHD 610
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|2
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|54 W
|58 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|3
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium G4400 official page
|Intel Celeron G5920 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|-
