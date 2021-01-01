Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium G4400 or Celeron G5920: what's better?

Intel Pentium G4400 vs Celeron G5920

Intel Pentium G4400
VS
Intel Celeron G5920
Intel Pentium G4400
Intel Celeron G5920

We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Pentium G4400 against the 3.5 GHz Celeron G5920. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between G5920 and G4400
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4400
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 7% less energy than the Celeron G5920 – 54 vs 58 Watt
Advantages of Intel Celeron G5920
  • Newer - released 4-years and 9-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Around 7.5 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4400
2561
Celeron G5920 +11%
2840
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium G4400 and Celeron G5920

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 1, 2015 May 1, 2020
Launch price 64 USD 52 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Comet Lake
Model number G4400 G5920
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 510 Intel UHD 610

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 2 2
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 35x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 54 W 58 W
Max. temperature - 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 3
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium G4400 official page Intel Celeron G5920 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Pentium G4560 and Intel Pentium G4400
2. Intel Core i3 9100F and Intel Pentium G4400
3. Intel Core i3 7100 and Intel Pentium G4400
4. Intel Pentium Gold G5400 and Intel Pentium G4400
5. Intel Core i3 6100 and Intel Pentium G4400
6. Intel Pentium G4600 and Intel Pentium G4400
7. Intel Celeron G4900 and Intel Pentium G4400
8. Intel Celeron G3930 and Intel Pentium G4400
9. Intel Core i3 9100F and Intel Celeron G5920
10. Intel Pentium Gold G5400 and Intel Celeron G5920

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron G5920 or Pentium G4400?
EnglishРусский