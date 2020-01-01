Intel Pentium G4400 vs Core i3 8100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Pentium G4400 with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz Core i3 8100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
70
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
49
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4400
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i3 8100 – 54 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 2 years and 1 month later
- Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
364
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1434
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2001
Core i3 8100 +11%
2227
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2558
Core i3 8100 +139%
6126
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
815
Core i3 8100 +21%
985
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1509
Core i3 8100 +116%
3254
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|64 USD
|117 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|G4400
|i3-8100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 510
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|2
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|54 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium G4400 official page
|Intel Core i3 8100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Pentium G4400 and Pentium G4560
- Intel Pentium G4400 and Core i3 7100
- Intel Pentium G4400 and Core i3 6100
- Intel Pentium G4400 and Celeron G4900
- Intel Core i3 8100 and AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Intel Core i3 8100 and i5 8400
- Intel Core i3 8100 and AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Intel Core i3 8100 and AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Intel Core i3 8100 and Pentium Gold G5400