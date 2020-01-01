Intel Pentium G4400 vs Core i3 9100F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Pentium G4400 with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz Core i3 9100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4400
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i3 9100F – 54 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 510
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
- Newer - released 3 years and 8 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
408
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1160
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2001
Core i3 9100F +25%
2505
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2558
Core i3 9100F +164%
6758
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
815
Core i3 9100F +32%
1074
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1509
Core i3 9100F +140%
3627
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|64 USD
|122 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|G4400
|i3-9100F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 510
|No
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|2
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|54 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium G4400 official page
|Intel Core i3 9100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
