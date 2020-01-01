Intel Pentium G4400 vs Core i5 6500
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Pentium G4400 with 2-cores against the 3.2 GHz Core i5 6500 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
61
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4400
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i5 6500 – 54 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6500
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
357
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1261
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2001
Core i5 6500 +4%
2080
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2558
Core i5 6500 +119%
5593
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium G4400 +5%
815
776
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1509
Core i5 6500 +79%
2701
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|September 1, 2015
|Launch price
|64 USD
|202 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Skylake
|Model number
|G4400
|i5-6500
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 510
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|2
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|33x
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|54 W
|65 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium G4400 official page
|Intel Core i5 6500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
