We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Pentium G4400 with 2-cores against the 3 GHz Core i5 7400 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7400 and G4400
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4400
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i5 7400 – 54 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7400
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
  • Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium G4400
2001
Core i5 7400 +4%
2084
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4400
2558
Core i5 7400 +114%
5484
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4400
1509
Core i5 7400 +100%
3025

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium G4400 and Core i5 7400

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 1, 2015 January 3, 2017
Launch price 64 USD 182 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Kaby Lake
Model number G4400 i5-7400
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 510 Intel HD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 2 4
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 54 W 65 W
Max. temperature - 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium G4400 official page Intel Core i5 7400 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 7400 or Pentium G4400?
