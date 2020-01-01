Intel Pentium G4400 vs Core i5 7400
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Pentium G4400 with 2-cores against the 3 GHz Core i5 7400 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
64
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
45
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4400
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i5 7400 – 54 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7400
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2001
Core i5 7400 +4%
2084
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2558
Core i5 7400 +114%
5484
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
815
Core i5 7400 +6%
866
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1509
Core i5 7400 +100%
3025
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|64 USD
|182 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|G4400
|i5-7400
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 510
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|2
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|54 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium G4400 official page
|Intel Core i5 7400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
