Intel Pentium G4560 vs AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Intel Pentium G4560
Intel Pentium G4560
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 1200
AMD Ryzen 3 1200

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Pentium G4560 with 2-cores against the 3.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 1200 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

Advantages of Intel Pentium G4560
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 3 1200 – 54 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 610
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 1200
  • Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer - released 7 months later
  • Around 3.98 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4560
809
Ryzen 3 1200 +47%
1188
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium G4560 +10%
2121
Ryzen 3 1200
1932
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4560
3561
Ryzen 3 1200 +77%
6316
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4560
1858
Ryzen 3 1200 +54%
2868

Specs

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2017 July 27, 2017
Launch price 64 USD 109 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake Zen
Model number G4560 -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 610 No

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 31x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 54 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 39.74 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium G4560 official page AMD Ryzen 3 1200 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2 -

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or Intel Pentium G4560?
