Intel Pentium G4560 vs AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Pentium G4560 with 2-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 2200G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4560
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 3 2200G – 54 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 7.95 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
256
Ryzen 3 2200G +20%
308
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
809
Ryzen 3 2200G +59%
1284
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium G4560 +5%
2121
2013
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3561
Ryzen 3 2200G +88%
6699
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
834
Ryzen 3 2200G +5%
872
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1858
Ryzen 3 2200G +57%
2913
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|February 12, 2018
|Launch price
|64 USD
|99 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|G4560
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 610
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|54 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium G4560 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 2200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|-
