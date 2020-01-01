Intel Pentium G4560 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Pentium G4560 (desktop) against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4560
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Pentium G4560 – 15 vs 54 Watt
- Newer - released 2 years later
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
256
Ryzen 3 3200U +13%
289
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4560 +39%
809
580
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium G4560 +14%
2121
1865
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3561
Ryzen 3 3200U +15%
4085
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium G4560 +16%
834
719
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4560 +22%
1858
1520
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|64 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|G4560
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 610
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.5 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|54 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium G4560 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|-
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i3 9100F or Pentium G4560
- Intel Core i3 7100 or Pentium G4560
- Intel Pentium Gold G5400 or Pentium G4560
- Intel Pentium G4600 or Pentium G4560
- Intel Pentium G4400 or Pentium G4560
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U or Ryzen 3 3200U
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G or Ryzen 3 3200U
- Intel Core i3 1005G1 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200U