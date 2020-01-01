Intel Pentium G4560 vs AMD Ryzen 5 1600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Pentium G4560 with 2-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 1600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
65
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
50
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
53
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4560
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 1600 – 54 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 610
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- Has 13 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Around 3.98 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
256
Ryzen 5 1600 +36%
347
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
809
Ryzen 5 1600 +218%
2573
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium G4560 +3%
2121
2055
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3561
Ryzen 5 1600 +244%
12258
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
834
Ryzen 5 1600 +14%
947
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1858
Ryzen 5 1600 +179%
5186
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|April 11, 2017
|Launch price
|64 USD
|219 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|G4560
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 610
|No
Performance
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|54 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium G4560 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 1600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|-
