Intel Pentium G4560 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Pentium G4560 with 2-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
62
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
57
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4560
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600 – 54 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 610
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Has 13 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 7.95 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
256
Ryzen 5 2600 +44%
369
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
809
Ryzen 5 2600 +233%
2691
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2121
Ryzen 5 2600 +6%
2244
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3561
Ryzen 5 2600 +270%
13192
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
834
Ryzen 5 2600 +18%
980
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1858
Ryzen 5 2600 +193%
5439
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|64 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|G4560
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 610
|No
Performance
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|54 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium G4560 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Pentium G4560 and Core i5 7400
- Pentium G4560 and Ryzen 3 3200G
- Pentium G4560 and Pentium G4620
- Pentium G4560 and Core i3 6100
- Pentium G4560 and Ryzen 3 1200
- Ryzen 5 2600 and Ryzen 5 3600
- Ryzen 5 2600 and Ryzen 5 3500U
- Ryzen 5 2600 and Ryzen 5 3600X
- Ryzen 5 2600 and Ryzen 3 3300X
- Ryzen 5 2600 and Ryzen 5 3400G