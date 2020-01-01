Intel Pentium G4560 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Pentium G4560 with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
85
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
76
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4560
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 54 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 610
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 29 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Newer - released 2 years and 6 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Around 11.92 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
256
Ryzen 5 3600 +84%
471
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
809
Ryzen 5 3600 +335%
3517
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2121
Ryzen 5 3600 +20%
2535
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3561
Ryzen 5 3600 +400%
17792
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
834
Ryzen 5 3600 +49%
1241
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1858
Ryzen 5 3600 +295%
7335
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|64 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|G4560
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 610
|No
Performance
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|54 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium G4560 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|-
