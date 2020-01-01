Intel Pentium G4560 vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Pentium G4560 with 2-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
60
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
58
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4560
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 7 2700 – 54 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 610
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700
- Has 13 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 6 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 7.95 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
256
Ryzen 7 2700 +56%
400
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
809
Ryzen 7 2700 +320%
3395
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2121
Ryzen 7 2700 +3%
2181
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3561
Ryzen 7 2700 +335%
15502
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
834
Ryzen 7 2700 +12%
937
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1858
Ryzen 7 2700 +242%
6354
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|64 USD
|299 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|G4560
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 610
|No
Performance
|Cores
|2
|8
|Threads
|4
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|54 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium G4560 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|-
