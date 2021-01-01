Intel Pentium G4560 vs Celeron G5905
We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Pentium G4560 against the 3.5 GHz Celeron G5905. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4560
- Consumes up to 7% less energy than the Celeron G5905 – 54 vs 58 Watt
Advantages of Intel Celeron G5905
- Newer - released 3-years and 7-months later
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 610 integrated graphics: 0.2 vs 0.06 TFLOPS
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
704
Celeron G5905 +26%
889
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4560 +29%
2192
1704
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2128
Celeron G5905 +4%
2223
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4560 +23%
3565
2892
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
880
Celeron G5905 +5%
922
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4560 +15%
1955
1707
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|July 19, 2020
|Launch price
|64 USD
|42 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|G4560
|G5905
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 610
|UHD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|54 W
|58 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 610
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|GPU Base Clock
|200 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|300 MHz
|1050 MHz
|Shading Units
|96
|96
|TMUs
|12
|12
|ROPs
|2
|2
|Execution Units
|12
|12
|TGP
|5 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 30 Hz
|4096x2304 - 30 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium G4560 official page
|Intel Celeron G5905 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|-
