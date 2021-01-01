Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium G4560 or Celeron G5920: what's better?

Intel Pentium G4560 vs Celeron G5920

Intel Pentium G4560
VS
Intel Celeron G5920
Intel Pentium G4560
Intel Celeron G5920

We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Pentium G4560 against the 3.5 GHz Celeron G5920. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between G5920 and G4560
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4560
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 7% less energy than the Celeron G5920 – 54 vs 58 Watt
Advantages of Intel Celeron G5920
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 610 integrated graphics: 0.2 vs 0.06 TFLOPS
  • Newer - released 3-years and 4-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4560 +27%
3565
Celeron G5920
2809
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4560 +11%
1955
Celeron G5920
1769

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium G4560 and Celeron G5920

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2017 May 1, 2020
Launch price 64 USD 52 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake Comet Lake
Model number G4560 G5920
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU HD Graphics 610 UHD Graphics 610

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 35x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 54 W 58 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 610 Intel UHD Graphics 610
GPU Base Clock 200 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 300 MHz 1050 MHz
Shading Units 96 96
TMUs 12 12
ROPs 2 2
Execution Units 12 12
TGP 5 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 30 Hz 4096x2304 - 30 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Pentium G4560
0.06 TFLOPS
Celeron G5920 +233%
0.2 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium G4560 official page Intel Celeron G5920 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron G5920 or Pentium G4560?
