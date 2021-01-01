Intel Pentium G4560 vs Core i3 10100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Pentium G4560 with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz Core i3 10100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4560
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 54 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 630 integrated graphics: 0.38 vs 0.06 TFLOPS
- Newer - released 3-years and 4-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1108 vs 875 points
- Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
704
Core i3 10100 +63%
1151
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2192
Core i3 10100 +156%
5613
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2128
Core i3 10100 +27%
2699
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3565
Core i3 10100 +158%
9207
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
880
Core i3 10100 +27%
1117
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1955
Core i3 10100 +125%
4390
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|64 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Comet Lake-S
|Model number
|G4560
|i3-10100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 610
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|54 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 610
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|200 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|300 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Shading Units
|96
|192
|TMUs
|12
|24
|ROPs
|2
|3
|Execution Units
|12
|24
|TGP
|5 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 30 Hz
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium G4560 official page
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|-
