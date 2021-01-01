Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium G4560 or Core i3 10100F: what's better?

Intel Pentium G4560 vs Core i3 10100F

Intel Pentium G4560
VS
Intel Core i3 10100F
Intel Pentium G4560
Intel Core i3 10100F

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Pentium G4560 with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz Core i3 10100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10100F and G4560
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4560
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i3 10100F – 54 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 610
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100F
  • Newer - released 3-years and 10-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1107 vs 875 points
  • Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4560
2192
Core i3 10100F +156%
5613
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium G4560
2128
Core i3 10100F +24%
2630
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4560
3565
Core i3 10100F +150%
8917
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4560
1955
Core i3 10100F +126%
4428

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium G4560 and Core i3 10100F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2017 October 10, 2020
Launch price 64 USD 79 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake Comet Lake
Model number G4560 i3-10100F
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU HD Graphics 610 No

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 54 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 610 -
GPU Base Clock 200 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 300 MHz -
Shading Units 96 -
TMUs 12 -
ROPs 2 -
Execution Units 12 -
TGP 5 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 30 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Pentium G4560
0.06 TFLOPS
Core i3 10100F
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium G4560 official page Intel Core i3 10100F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2 -

