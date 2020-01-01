Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium G4560 or Core i3 4170: what's better?

Intel Pentium G4560 vs Core i3 4170

Intel Pentium G4560
Intel Pentium G4560
VS
Intel Core i3 4170
Intel Core i3 4170

We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Pentium G4560 against the 3.7 GHz Core i3 4170. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4170 and G4560
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4560
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 14 versus 22 nanometers
  • Newer - released 1 year and 10 months later
  • Around 10.16 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium G4560 +2%
2121
Core i3 4170
2085
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4560
3561
Core i3 4170 +1%
3591
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4560 +2%
1858
Core i3 4170
1820

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium G4560 and Core i3 4170

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2017 March 30, 2015
Launch price 64 USD 117 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake Haswell
Model number G4560 i3-4170
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1150
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 610 Intel HD Graphics 4400

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 5 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 22 nm
TDP 54 W 54 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600 DDR3-1600, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 25.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium G4560 official page Intel Core i3 4170 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 4170 or Pentium G4560?
EnglishРусский