Intel Pentium G4560 vs Core i3 4170
We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Pentium G4560 against the 3.7 GHz Core i3 4170. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
64
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
10
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
31
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
40
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4560
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 14 versus 22 nanometers
- Newer - released 1 year and 10 months later
- Around 10.16 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
256
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
809
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium G4560 +2%
2121
2085
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3561
Core i3 4170 +1%
3591
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
834
Core i3 4170 +2%
848
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4560 +2%
1858
1820
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|March 30, 2015
|Launch price
|64 USD
|117 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Haswell
|Model number
|G4560
|i3-4170
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1150
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 610
|Intel HD Graphics 4400
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|5 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|22 nm
|TDP
|54 W
|54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR3-1600, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|25.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium G4560 official page
|Intel Core i3 4170 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
