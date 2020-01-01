Intel Pentium G4560 vs Core i3 7020U
We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Pentium G4560 (desktop) against the 2.3 GHz Core i3 7020U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4560
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7020U
- Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Pentium G4560 – 15 vs 54 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
256
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
809
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium G4560 +60%
2121
1327
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4560 +40%
3561
2548
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium G4560 +48%
834
565
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4560 +43%
1858
1301
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|April 1, 2018
|Launch price
|64 USD
|281 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|G4560
|i3-7020U
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 610
|Intel HD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|35x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|54 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium G4560 official page
|Intel Core i3 7020U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
