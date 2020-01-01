Intel Pentium G4560 vs Core i3 7100
We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Pentium G4560 against the 3.9 GHz Core i3 7100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
70
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
52
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
46
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7100
- Consumes up to 6% less energy than the Pentium G4560 – 51 vs 54 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
256
н/д
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
809
Core i3 7100 +24%
1007
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2121
Core i3 7100 +8%
2285
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3561
Core i3 7100 +20%
4281
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
834
Core i3 7100 +15%
962
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1858
Core i3 7100 +13%
2106
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|64 USD
|117 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|G4560
|i3-7100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 610
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|54 W
|51 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium G4560 official page
|Intel Core i3 7100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
