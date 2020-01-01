Intel Pentium G4560 vs Core i3 8100T
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Pentium G4560 with 2-cores against the 3.1 GHz Core i3 8100T with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4560
- More than 18 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100T
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
- Consumes up to 35% less energy than the Pentium G4560 – 35 vs 54 Watt
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
256
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
809
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium G4560 +11%
2121
1905
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3561
Core i3 8100T +47%
5230
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium G4560 +2%
834
814
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1858
Core i3 8100T +42%
2643
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|64 USD
|117 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|G4560
|i3-8100T
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 610
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|54 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|82°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium G4560 official page
|Intel Core i3 8100T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
