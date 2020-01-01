Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium G4560 or Core i3 8130U: what's better?

Intel Pentium G4560 vs Core i3 8130U

Intel Pentium G4560
Intel Pentium G4560
VS
Intel Core i3 8130U
Intel Core i3 8130U

We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Pentium G4560 (desktop) against the 2.2 GHz Core i3 8130U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8130U and G4560
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4560
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8130U
  • Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Pentium G4560 – 15 vs 54 Watt
  • Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium G4560 +11%
2121
Core i3 8130U
1911
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4560 +16%
1858
Core i3 8130U
1598

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium G4560 and Core i3 8130U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2017 February 12, 2018
Launch price 64 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake Kaby Lake
Model number G4560 i3-8130U
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1356
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 610 Intel UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 24x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 54 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium G4560 official page Intel Core i3 8130U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 8130U or Pentium G4560?
