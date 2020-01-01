Intel Pentium G4560 vs Core i3 8130U
We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Pentium G4560 (desktop) against the 2.2 GHz Core i3 8130U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4560
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8130U
- Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Pentium G4560 – 15 vs 54 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
256
Core i3 8130U +35%
346
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4560 +5%
809
774
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium G4560 +11%
2121
1911
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3561
Core i3 8130U +1%
3601
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium G4560 +7%
834
776
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4560 +16%
1858
1598
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|February 12, 2018
|Launch price
|64 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|G4560
|i3-8130U
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 610
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|54 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium G4560 official page
|Intel Core i3 8130U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Pentium G4560 or Core i5 7400
- Intel Pentium G4560 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Intel Pentium G4560 or Pentium G4620
- Intel Pentium G4560 or Core i3 6100
- Intel Pentium G4560 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- Intel Core i3 8130U or AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Intel Core i3 8130U or i5 8265U
- Intel Core i3 8130U or i5 1035G4
- Intel Core i3 8130U or AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Intel Core i3 8130U or i3 8145U