Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium G4560 or Core i3 9100: what's better?

Intel Pentium G4560 vs Core i3 9100

Intel Pentium G4560
Intel Pentium G4560
VS
Intel Core i3 9100
Intel Core i3 9100

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Pentium G4560 with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz Core i3 9100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9100 and G4560
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4560
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i3 9100 – 54 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100
  • Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4560
809
Core i3 9100 +100%
1622
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium G4560
2121
Core i3 9100 +19%
2533
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4560
3561
Core i3 9100 +85%
6584
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium G4560
834
Core i3 9100 +29%
1076
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4560
1858
Core i3 9100 +78%
3310

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium G4560 and Core i3 9100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2017 April 23, 2019
Launch price 64 USD 129 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake Coffee Lake
Model number G4560 i3-9100
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 610 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 54 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium G4560 official page Intel Core i3 9100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 9100 or Pentium G4560?
EnglishРусский