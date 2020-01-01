Intel Pentium G4560 vs Core i3 9100F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Pentium G4560 with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz Core i3 9100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4560
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i3 9100F – 54 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 610
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
- Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
256
Core i3 9100F +59%
408
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
809
Core i3 9100F +43%
1160
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2121
Core i3 9100F +18%
2505
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3561
Core i3 9100F +90%
6758
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
834
Core i3 9100F +29%
1074
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1858
Core i3 9100F +95%
3627
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|64 USD
|122 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|G4560
|i3-9100F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 610
|No
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|54 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium G4560 official page
|Intel Core i3 9100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
2 (33.3%)
4 (66.7%)
Total votes: 6
Сompetitors
- Intel Pentium G4560 vs Intel Core i5 7400
- Intel Pentium G4560 vs Intel Core i3 7100
- Intel Pentium G4560 vs Intel Pentium Gold G5400
- Intel Pentium G4560 vs Intel Pentium G4600
- Intel Pentium G4560 vs Intel Pentium G4400
- Intel Core i3 9100F vs Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i3 9100F vs Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Intel Core i3 9100F vs Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Intel Core i3 9100F vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G