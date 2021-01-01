Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium G4560 or Core i3 9100T: what's better?

Intel Pentium G4560 vs Core i3 9100T

Intel Pentium G4560
VS
Intel Core i3 9100T
Intel Pentium G4560
Intel Core i3 9100T

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Pentium G4560 with 2-cores against the 3.1 GHz Core i3 9100T with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9100T and G4560
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4560
  • More than 18° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100T
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 630 integrated graphics: 0.38 vs 0.06 TFLOPS
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
  • Consumes up to 35% less energy than the Pentium G4560 – 35 vs 54 Watt
  • Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4560
3565
Core i3 9100T +59%
5685
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4560
1955
Core i3 9100T +53%
2991

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium G4560 and Core i3 9100T

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2017 April 23, 2019
Launch price 64 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake Coffee Lake
Model number G4560 i3-9100T
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU HD Graphics 610 UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 35x 0x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 256K (per core) -
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No -

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 54 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 82°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 610 Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 200 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 300 MHz 1000 MHz
Shading Units 96 192
TMUs 12 24
ROPs 2 3
Execution Units 12 24
TGP 5 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 30 Hz 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Pentium G4560
0.06 TFLOPS
Core i3 9100T +533%
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium G4560 official page Intel Core i3 9100T official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

