Intel Pentium G4560 vs Core i3 9100T
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Pentium G4560 with 2-cores against the 3.1 GHz Core i3 9100T with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4560
- More than 18° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100T
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 630 integrated graphics: 0.38 vs 0.06 TFLOPS
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
- Consumes up to 35% less energy than the Pentium G4560 – 35 vs 54 Watt
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
704
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2192
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2128
Core i3 9100T +4%
2212
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3565
Core i3 9100T +59%
5685
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
880
Core i3 9100T +8%
946
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1955
Core i3 9100T +53%
2991
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|64 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|G4560
|i3-9100T
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 610
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|35x
|0x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|-
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|54 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|82°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 610
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|200 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|300 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Shading Units
|96
|192
|TMUs
|12
|24
|ROPs
|2
|3
|Execution Units
|12
|24
|TGP
|5 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 30 Hz
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium G4560 official page
|Intel Core i3 9100T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
