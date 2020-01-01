Intel Pentium G4560 vs Core i5 1035G1
We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Pentium G4560 (desktop) with 2-cores against the 1 GHz Core i5 1035G1 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Pentium G4560 – 15 vs 54 Watt
- Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
256
Core i5 1035G1 +66%
425
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
809
Core i5 1035G1 +69%
1365
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2121
Core i5 1035G1 +11%
2362
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3561
Core i5 1035G1 +122%
7923
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
834
Core i5 1035G1 +40%
1166
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1858
Core i5 1035G1 +93%
3592
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|64 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|G4560
|i5-1035G1
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 610
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|54 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium G4560 official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Pentium G4560 or Intel Core i5 7400
- Intel Pentium G4560 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Intel Pentium G4560 or Intel Pentium G4620
- Intel Pentium G4560 or Intel Core i3 6100
- Intel Pentium G4560 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 or Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 or AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 or Intel Core i7 10510U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 or AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 or Intel Core i7 1165G7