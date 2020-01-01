Intel Pentium G4560 vs Core i5 10400
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Pentium G4560 with 2-cores against the 2.9 GHz Core i5 10400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4560
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i5 10400 – 54 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
- Newer - released 3 years and 4 months later
- Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
256
Core i5 10400 +67%
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
809
Core i5 10400 +296%
3207
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2121
Core i5 10400 +23%
2605
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3561
Core i5 10400 +253%
12565
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
834
Core i5 10400 +28%
1068
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1858
Core i5 10400 +219%
5922
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|64 USD
|182 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|G4560
|i5-10400
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 610
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|54 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium G4560 official page
|Intel Core i5 10400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Core i3 9100F vs Pentium G4560
- Core i3 7100 vs Pentium G4560
- Pentium Gold G5400 vs Pentium G4560
- Pentium G4600 vs Pentium G4560
- Pentium G4400 vs Pentium G4560
- Core i7 10750H vs Core i5 10400
- Core i5 10500 vs Core i5 10400
- Core i5 10300H vs Core i5 10400
- Core i7 10700 vs Core i5 10400
- Ryzen 5 3400G vs Core i5 10400