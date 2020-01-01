Intel Pentium G4560 vs Core i5 6400
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Pentium G4560 with 2-cores against the 2.7 GHz Core i5 6400 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
56
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
42
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
40
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4560
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i5 6400 – 54 vs 65 Watt
- Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6400
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
256
Core i5 6400 +7%
275
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
809
Core i5 6400 +32%
1065
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium G4560 +8%
2121
1969
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3561
Core i5 6400 +42%
5063
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium G4560 +4%
834
801
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1858
Core i5 6400 +56%
2901
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|September 1, 2015
|Launch price
|64 USD
|187 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|G4560
|i5-6400
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 610
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|27x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|54 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium G4560 official page
|Intel Core i5 6400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Core i3 9100F and Pentium G4560
- Core i3 7100 and Pentium G4560
- Pentium Gold G5400 and Pentium G4560
- Pentium G4600 and Pentium G4560
- Pentium G4400 and Pentium G4560
- Core i5 1035G1 and Core i5 6400
- Core i5 7500 and Core i5 6400
- Core i5 8400 and Core i5 6400
- Core i5 7400 and Core i5 6400
- Core i5 6500 and Core i5 6400