Intel Pentium G4560 vs Core i5 6500
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Pentium G4560 with 2-cores against the 3.2 GHz Core i5 6500 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
62
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4560
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i5 6500 – 54 vs 65 Watt
- Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6500
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
256
Core i5 6500 +39%
357
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
809
Core i5 6500 +56%
1261
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium G4560 +2%
2121
2080
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3561
Core i5 6500 +57%
5593
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium G4560 +7%
834
776
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1858
Core i5 6500 +45%
2701
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|September 1, 2015
|Launch price
|64 USD
|202 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|G4560
|i5-6500
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 610
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|35x
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|54 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium G4560 official page
|Intel Core i5 6500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i3 9100F and Intel Pentium G4560
- Intel Core i3 7100 and Intel Pentium G4560
- Intel Pentium Gold G5400 and Intel Pentium G4560
- Intel Pentium G4600 and Intel Pentium G4560
- Intel Pentium G4400 and Intel Pentium G4560
- Intel Core i5 10600 and Intel Core i5 6500
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600 and Intel Core i5 6500
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 and Intel Core i5 6500
- Intel Core i5 7500 and Intel Core i5 6500
- Intel Core i5 8500 and Intel Core i5 6500