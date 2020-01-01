Intel Pentium G4560 vs Core i5 6600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Pentium G4560 with 2-cores against the 3.3 GHz Core i5 6600 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
68
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
42
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
45
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4560
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i5 6600 – 54 vs 65 Watt
- Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6600
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
256
Core i5 6600 +46%
375
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
809
Core i5 6600 +73%
1399
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2121
Core i5 6600 +6%
2241
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3561
Core i5 6600 +69%
6013
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
834
Core i5 6600 +11%
923
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1858
Core i5 6600 +74%
3236
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|September 1, 2015
|Launch price
|64 USD
|225 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|G4560
|i5-6600
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 610
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|1.75 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|54 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium G4560 official page
|Intel Core i5 6600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
