Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium G4560 or Core i5 6600: what's better?

Intel Pentium G4560 vs Core i5 6600

Intel Pentium G4560
Intel Pentium G4560
VS
Intel Core i5 6600
Intel Core i5 6600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Pentium G4560 with 2-cores against the 3.3 GHz Core i5 6600 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6600 and G4560
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4560
  • Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i5 6600 – 54 vs 65 Watt
  • Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6600
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4560
809
Core i5 6600 +73%
1399
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium G4560
2121
Core i5 6600 +6%
2241
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4560
3561
Core i5 6600 +69%
6013
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4560
1858
Core i5 6600 +74%
3236

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium G4560 and Core i5 6600

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2017 September 1, 2015
Launch price 64 USD 225 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake Skylake
Model number G4560 i5-6600
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 610 Intel HD Graphics 530

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 1.75 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 54 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 34.1 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium G4560 official page Intel Core i5 6600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 6600 or Pentium G4560?
EnglishРусский