Intel Pentium G4560 vs Core i5 6600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Pentium G4560 with 2-cores against the 3.5 GHz Core i5 6600K with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4560
- Consumes up to 41% less energy than the Core i5 6600K – 54 vs 91 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 5 months later
- Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6600K
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
256
Core i5 6600K +52%
389
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
809
Core i5 6600K +93%
1558
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2121
Core i5 6600K +9%
2321
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3561
Core i5 6600K +74%
6202
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
834
Core i5 6600K +36%
1137
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1858
Core i5 6600K +101%
3741
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|August 5, 2015
|Launch price
|64 USD
|243 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|G4560
|i5-6600K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 610
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|54 W
|91 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium G4560 official page
|Intel Core i5 6600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Pentium G4560 vs Intel Core i5 7400
- Intel Pentium G4560 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Intel Pentium G4560 vs Intel Pentium G4620
- Intel Pentium G4560 vs Intel Core i3 6100
- Intel Pentium G4560 vs AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- Intel Core i5 6600K vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 6600K vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- Intel Core i5 6600K vs Intel Core i7 6700K
- Intel Core i5 6600K vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700
- Intel Core i5 6600K vs Intel Core i3 8100