Intel Pentium G4560 vs Core i5 8500
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Pentium G4560 with 2-cores against the 3 GHz Core i5 8500 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
74
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
56
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
53
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4560
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i5 8500 – 54 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8500
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
- Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
256
Core i5 8500 +56%
400
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
809
Core i5 8500 +181%
2272
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2121
Core i5 8500 +16%
2450
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3561
Core i5 8500 +163%
9372
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
834
Core i5 8500 +22%
1020
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1858
Core i5 8500 +171%
5038
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|64 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|G4560
|i5-8500
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 610
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|54 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium G4560 official page
|Intel Core i5 8500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
