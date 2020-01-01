Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium G4560 or Core i7 9700: what's better?

Intel Pentium G4560 vs Core i7 9700

Intel Pentium G4560
Intel Pentium G4560
VS
Intel Core i7 9700
Intel Core i7 9700

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Pentium G4560 with 2-cores against the 3 GHz Core i7 9700 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9700 and G4560
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4560
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i7 9700 – 54 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700
  • Has 6 physical cores more
  • Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4560
809
Core i7 9700 +345%
3600
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium G4560
2121
Core i7 9700 +31%
2782
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4560
3561
Core i7 9700 +280%
13530
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium G4560
834
Core i7 9700 +43%
1195
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4560
1858
Core i7 9700 +260%
6689

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium G4560 and Core i7 9700

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2017 April 23, 2019
Launch price 64 USD 323 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake Coffee Lake
Model number G4560 i7-9700
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 610 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 2 8
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 54 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium G4560 official page Intel Core i7 9700 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

