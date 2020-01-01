Intel Pentium G4560 vs Pentium G4400
We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Pentium G4560 against the 3.3 GHz Pentium G4400. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4560
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
256
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
809
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium G4560 +6%
2121
2001
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4560 +39%
3561
2558
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium G4560 +2%
834
815
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4560 +23%
1858
1509
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|September 1, 2015
|Launch price
|64 USD
|64 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|G4560
|G4400
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 610
|Intel HD Graphics 510
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|54 W
|54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium G4560 official page
|Intel Pentium G4400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
