Intel Pentium G4600 vs AMD Ryzen 3 1200
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Pentium G4600 with 2-cores against the 3.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 1200 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
61
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
14
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
52
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
47
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4600
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Ryzen 3 1200 – 51 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer - released 7 months later
- Around 3.98 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
321
Ryzen 3 1200 +2%
327
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
829
Ryzen 3 1200 +43%
1188
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium G4600 +13%
2190
1932
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3565
Ryzen 3 1200 +77%
6316
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
899
897
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2045
Ryzen 3 1200 +40%
2868
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|July 27, 2017
|Launch price
|82 USD
|109 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|G4600
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|51 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium G4600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 1200 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|-
