Intel Pentium G4600 vs AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Pentium G4600 with 2-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 2200G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4600
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Ryzen 3 2200G – 51 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 7.95 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Pentium G4600 +4%
321
308
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
829
Ryzen 3 2200G +55%
1284
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium G4600 +9%
2190
2013
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3565
Ryzen 3 2200G +88%
6699
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium G4600 +3%
899
872
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2045
Ryzen 3 2200G +42%
2913
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|February 12, 2018
|Launch price
|82 USD
|99 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|G4600
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|51 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium G4600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 2200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Pentium G4600 and Core i5 7500
- Intel Pentium G4600 and Pentium G4560
- Intel Pentium G4600 and Core i3 9100F
- Intel Pentium G4600 and Pentium G4620
- Intel Pentium G4600 and Core i3 6100
- AMD Ryzen 3 2200G and Ryzen 5 3600
- AMD Ryzen 3 2200G and Ryzen 5 3600X
- AMD Ryzen 3 2200G and Ryzen 5 3400G
- AMD Ryzen 3 2200G and Ryzen 3 3200G