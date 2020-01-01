Intel Pentium G4600 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Pentium G4600 (desktop) against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4600
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Pentium G4600 – 15 vs 51 Watt
- Newer - released 2 years later
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Pentium G4600 +11%
321
289
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4600 +43%
829
580
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium G4600 +17%
2190
1865
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3565
Ryzen 3 3200U +15%
4085
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium G4600 +25%
899
719
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4600 +35%
2045
1520
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|82 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|G4600
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.5 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|51 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium G4600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|-
