Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium G4600 or Core i3 1005G1: what's better?

Intel Pentium G4600 vs Core i3 1005G1

Intel Pentium G4600
Intel Pentium G4600
VS
Intel Core i3 1005G1
Intel Core i3 1005G1

We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Pentium G4600 (desktop) against the 1.2 GHz Core i3 1005G1 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1005G1 and G4600
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
  • Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Pentium G4600 – 15 vs 51 Watt
  • Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4600
3565
Core i3 1005G1 +47%
5257
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium G4600 and Core i3 1005G1

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2017 August 1, 2019
Launch price 82 USD 281 USD
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake Ice Lake
Model number G4600 i3-1005G1
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics G1

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 36x 12x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 51 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium G4600 official page Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1005G1 or Pentium G4600?
EnglishРусский