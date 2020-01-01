Intel Pentium G4600 vs Core i3 1005G1
We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Pentium G4600 (desktop) against the 1.2 GHz Core i3 1005G1 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Pentium G4600 – 15 vs 51 Watt
- Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
321
Core i3 1005G1 +25%
402
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
829
Core i3 1005G1 +12%
929
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2190
Core i3 1005G1 +5%
2291
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3565
Core i3 1005G1 +47%
5257
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
899
Core i3 1005G1 +5%
947
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4600 +7%
2045
1910
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|82 USD
|281 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|G4600
|i3-1005G1
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|36x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|51 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium G4600 official page
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
