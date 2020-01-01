Intel Pentium G4600 vs Core i3 7020U
We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Pentium G4600 (desktop) against the 2.3 GHz Core i3 7020U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4600
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7020U
- Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Pentium G4600 – 15 vs 51 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
321
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
829
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium G4600 +65%
2190
1327
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4600 +40%
3565
2548
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium G4600 +59%
899
565
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4600 +57%
2045
1301
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|April 1, 2018
|Launch price
|82 USD
|281 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|G4600
|i3-7020U
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|36x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|51 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium G4600 official page
|Intel Core i3 7020U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
