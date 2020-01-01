Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium G4600 or Core i3 8100: what's better?

Intel Pentium G4600 vs Core i3 8100

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Pentium G4600 with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz Core i3 8100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8100 and G4600
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4600
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i3 8100 – 51 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 9 months later
  • Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4600
829
Core i3 8100 +73%
1434
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium G4600
2190
Core i3 8100 +2%
2227
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4600
3565
Core i3 8100 +72%
6126
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4600
2045
Core i3 8100 +59%
3254

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium G4600 and Core i3 8100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2017 October 5, 2017
Launch price 82 USD 117 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake Coffee Lake
Model number G4600 i3-8100
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 28x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 51 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium G4600 official page Intel Core i3 8100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

