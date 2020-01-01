Intel Pentium G4600 vs Core i3 9100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Pentium G4600 with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz Core i3 9100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
79
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
17
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
63
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
53
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4600
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i3 9100 – 51 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100
- Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
321
Core i3 9100 +39%
445
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
829
Core i3 9100 +96%
1622
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2190
Core i3 9100 +16%
2533
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3565
Core i3 9100 +85%
6584
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
899
Core i3 9100 +20%
1076
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2045
Core i3 9100 +62%
3310
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|82 USD
|129 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|G4600
|i3-9100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|51 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium G4600 official page
|Intel Core i3 9100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
