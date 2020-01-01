Intel Pentium G4600 vs Core i3 9100F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Pentium G4600 with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz Core i3 9100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4600
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i3 9100F – 51 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
- Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
321
Core i3 9100F +27%
408
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
829
Core i3 9100F +40%
1160
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2190
Core i3 9100F +14%
2505
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3565
Core i3 9100F +90%
6758
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
899
Core i3 9100F +19%
1074
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2045
Core i3 9100F +77%
3627
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|82 USD
|122 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|G4600
|i3-9100F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|51 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium G4600 official page
|Intel Core i3 9100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i3 8100 vs Intel Pentium G4600
- Intel Core i5 7400 vs Intel Pentium G4600
- Intel Pentium G4620 vs Intel Pentium G4600
- Intel Core i3 6100 vs Intel Pentium G4600
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 vs Intel Core i3 9100F
- Intel Core i3 10100 vs Intel Core i3 9100F
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs Intel Core i3 9100F
- AMD Ryzen 5 3400G vs Intel Core i3 9100F
- Intel Core i3 1005G1 vs Intel Core i3 9100F