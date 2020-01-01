Intel Pentium G4600 vs Core i5 7400
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Pentium G4600 with 2-cores against the 3 GHz Core i5 7400 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
64
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
16
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
45
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4600
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 7400 – 51 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7400
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
321
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
829
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium G4600 +5%
2190
2084
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3565
Core i5 7400 +54%
5484
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium G4600 +4%
899
866
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2045
Core i5 7400 +48%
3025
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|82 USD
|182 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|G4600
|i5-7400
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|51 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium G4600 official page
|Intel Core i5 7400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
