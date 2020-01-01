Intel Pentium G4600 vs Core i7 9700
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Pentium G4600 with 2-cores against the 3 GHz Core i7 9700 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
35
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4600
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 9700 – 51 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700
- Has 6 physical cores more
- Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
321
Core i7 9700 +44%
463
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
829
Core i7 9700 +334%
3600
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2190
Core i7 9700 +27%
2782
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3565
Core i7 9700 +280%
13530
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
899
Core i7 9700 +33%
1195
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2045
Core i7 9700 +227%
6689
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|82 USD
|323 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|G4600
|i7-9700
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|2
|8
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|51 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium G4600 official page
|Intel Core i7 9700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
