Intel Pentium G4600 vs Pentium G4400

Intel Pentium G4600
Intel Pentium G4600
VS
Intel Pentium G4400
Intel Pentium G4400

We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Pentium G4600 against the 3.3 GHz Pentium G4400. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between G4400 and G4600
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4600
  • Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
  • Consumes up to 6% less energy than the Pentium G4400 – 51 vs 54 Watt
  • Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4600 +39%
3565
Pentium G4400
2558
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4600 +36%
2045
Pentium G4400
1509

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium G4600 and Pentium G4400

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2017 September 1, 2015
Launch price 82 USD 64 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake Skylake
Model number G4600 G4400
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630 Intel HD Graphics 510

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 51 W 54 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 34.1 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium G4600 official page Intel Pentium G4400 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2

