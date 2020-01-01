Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium G4620 or Ryzen 3 2200G: what's better?

Intel Pentium G4620 vs AMD Ryzen 3 2200G

Intel Pentium G4620
Intel Pentium G4620
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
AMD Ryzen 3 2200G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Pentium G4620 with 2-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 2200G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2200G and G4620
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4620
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Ryzen 3 2200G – 51 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 7.95 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium G4620 +14%
2295
Ryzen 3 2200G
2013
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4620
3892
Ryzen 3 2200G +72%
6699
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4620
1920
Ryzen 3 2200G +52%
2913

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium G4620 and AMD Ryzen 3 2200G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2017 February 12, 2018
Launch price 93 USD 99 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake Zen
Model number G4620 -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 35x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 51 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium G4620 official page AMD Ryzen 3 2200G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 2200G or Intel Pentium G4620?
